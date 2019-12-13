Belarusian Foreign Ministry recommends not to visit Sri Lanka

In Sri Lanka, mass unrest continues amid the deepening economic crisis. Earlier, protesters attempted to storm government buildings, set fire to cars and buses, broke windows and attacked law enforcement officers. In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus strongly recommends not to visit the country in the near future. Belarusians in Sri Lanka should follow the rules established by the Lankan authorities, as well as avoid crowded places. Emergency phone number for Belarusian citizens in Sri Lanka: +919999 46-64-45 For emergency, contact the Belarusian embassy in India. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds that the home pages of the websites of all Belarusian diplomatic missions have telephone numbers for emergency calls of citizens to diplomatic missions.