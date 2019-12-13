Chinese Foreign Ministry: The world community has the right to demand thorough investigation of undermining of Nord Stream

The international community has the right to demand a thorough investigation of the sabotage of "Nord Streams," BelTA informs.

Explosions at the pipelines had a significant impact on the global energy market and the global environment. "It is imperative to conduct an objective, impartial and professional investigation into the case," said Wang Wenbin.

The diplomat also pointed out that the silence of U.S. officials and the U.S. media was puzzling. At the same time, European countries have many concerns.

Earlier the Chinese Foreign Ministry commented on the article by well-known American journalist Seymour Hersh that the Northern streams were mined by the United States. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said U.S. authorities should be held responsible if they were the ones who blew up Nord Stream. Washington should also "provide the world with a responsible explanation."