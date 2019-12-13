PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Chinese Foreign Ministry protested Biden's statements

Joe Biden has once again made a scandal, this time in gross violation of diplomatic etiquette. The Chinese Foreign Ministry protested over the words of the American president who called Xi Jinping a dictator.

During a speech in California, Biden said the Chinese leader was unaware of the location of the downed Chinese balloon over the United States or that it had gone off course. And he added that not knowing what was going on was "a disgrace to dictators."

The scandal took place right after the US Secretary of State's visit to Beijing, who stated that Washington did not support Taiwan's independence and did not want to clash with China. He also invited the Chinese foreign minister to visit the States, and the invitation was accepted, but Biden managed to bring back tensions in bilateral relations between Washington and Beijing with one word.

