Earlier, the EU and the U.S. at the Trade and Technology Council in Sweden criticized Beijing's actions in the international market, and accused China of assisting Russia in the conflict in Ukraine. According to the Chinese leadership, their country has become a "victim of misinformation" as well as non-market methods of fighting the U.S.

Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry:

“We suggest that they started with themselves, stop unilateral sanctions and policies of intervention under the pretext of national security, stop pursuing discriminatory and differential policies, and stop maliciously suppressing the enterprises of other countries.”