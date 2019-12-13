3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Chinese Foreign Ministry urges U.S. to respect One China Principle
U.S. weapons are turning Taiwan into a powder keg, pushing it into the abyss of disaster. This is stated in a published statement of the Chinese Ministry of Defense. Beijing strongly advocates the immediate cessation of U.S. arms sales to the island, which it views as gross interference in China's internal affairs and an attempt to heighten tensions in the Taiwan Strait. A spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry noted that the PRC would resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity and urged Washington to respect the one-China principle. Earlier, the U.S. State Department had approved the sale of 30 mm ammunition and related equipment, as well as spare parts for military vehicles, to Taiwan allegedly "to improve security."
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All