U.S. weapons are turning Taiwan into a powder keg, pushing it into the abyss of disaster. This is stated in a published statement of the Chinese Ministry of Defense. Beijing strongly advocates the immediate cessation of U.S. arms sales to the island, which it views as gross interference in China's internal affairs and an attempt to heighten tensions in the Taiwan Strait. A spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry noted that the PRC would resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity and urged Washington to respect the one-China principle. Earlier, the U.S. State Department had approved the sale of 30 mm ammunition and related equipment, as well as spare parts for military vehicles, to Taiwan allegedly "to improve security."