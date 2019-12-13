3.43 RUB
Polish Foreign Ministry urges local journalists to go to Belarus
The Polish Foreign Ministry urged local Polish journalists to go to Belarus in order to truthfully cover the events on the border and make reports from the other side of the barbed wire. Meanwhile, they can’t do the same on the Polish side. The state of emergency prohibits the presence of journalists, apparently, so that they did not become casual witnesses, and the disclosure of facts of the use of force and weapons by the Polish military against refugees did not get to the media.
This statement provoked a strong reaction in the professional community. Journalists openly criticized both the decision to impose a state of emergency and Warsaw's foreign policy in recent years. Media workers are not surprised that the hostile actions of the Polish government fired back.
