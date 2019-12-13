Polish Foreign Ministry: We could create such conditions for Ukrainians living in the EU that they would be forced to join AFU

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski proposed to create such conditions for Ukrainians living in the European Union that they would be forced to return to the Ukraine and also noted that the EU now has hundreds of thousands of potential conscripts.

About 2 million Ukrainians arrived in Poland after the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine. Now only a part of them lives in the country, most of them moved to Germany. At the same time, Warsaw expects a new wave of refugees to arrive in the country in the fall and winter due to the shortage of electricity and heat in Ukraine.