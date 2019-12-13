3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Polish Foreign Ministry: We could create such conditions for Ukrainians living in the EU that they would be forced to join AFU
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski proposed to create such conditions for Ukrainians living in the European Union that they would be forced to return to the Ukraine and also noted that the EU now has hundreds of thousands of potential conscripts.
About 2 million Ukrainians arrived in Poland after the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine. Now only a part of them lives in the country, most of them moved to Germany. At the same time, Warsaw expects a new wave of refugees to arrive in the country in the fall and winter due to the shortage of electricity and heat in Ukraine.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All