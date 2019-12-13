Russian Foreign Ministry urges nuclear five countries to ensure global strategic stability

The Russian Foreign Ministry has published a statement calling on the countries possessing nuclear weapons to ensure global strategic stability and renounce provocations using weapons of mass destruction, RIA Novosti reported.



The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that in the field of nuclear deterrence, Russia is guided by the postulate of inadmissibility of nuclear war, in which there can be no winners, and its doctrinal guidelines are only of defensive nature and do not allow for expansive interpretations.



"Russia hypothetically allows a response with nuclear weapons only in response to aggression carried out with the use of WMD, or aggression with the use of conventional weapons, when the very existence of the state is threatened," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.



The ministry stressed that Russia proceeds from the continued relevance of the current arrangements and reaffirmed its commitment to the joint statement of the leaders of the five nuclear-weapon states on preventing nuclear war and preventing an arms race of January 3, 2022.



"We firmly believe that in the current difficult and turbulent situation, which has become a consequence of irresponsible and brazen actions aimed at undermining our national security, the prevention of any military clash of nuclear powers becomes a top priority," the ministry added.



The Foreign Ministry called on the other countries of the five nuclear powers to "effectively demonstrate their readiness to work on solving this priority task and refuse dangerous attempts to infringe on each other's vital interests by balancing on the verge of a direct armed conflict and encouraging provocations with WMD, which can lead to disastrous consequences.



