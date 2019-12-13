PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Russian Foreign Ministry admits that strike on bridge in Kursk Region was made by U.S. missiles

The Russian Foreign Ministry admitted that the strikes on the Kursk Region for the first time could have been carried out by Western-made jet missiles, probably by American Himars. This was told by the official representative of the Russian foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

As a result of yesterday's attack on the bridge over the Seim River in Glushkovsky District, it was completely destroyed. It was not without casualties. Volunteers providing assistance to the civilian population were killed.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All