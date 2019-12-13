3.42 RUB
Russian Foreign Ministry admits that strike on bridge in Kursk Region was made by U.S. missiles
The Russian Foreign Ministry admitted that the strikes on the Kursk Region for the first time could have been carried out by Western-made jet missiles, probably by American Himars. This was told by the official representative of the Russian foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.
As a result of yesterday's attack on the bridge over the Seim River in Glushkovsky District, it was completely destroyed. It was not without casualties. Volunteers providing assistance to the civilian population were killed.
