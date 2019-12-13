3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
Hungarian Foreign Ministry: Russian energy supplies are a matter of national sovereignty
Brussels continues to threaten to impose new personal and sectoral sanctions against Russia, driving Europe into an energy crisis. But there are countries that oppose them. Budapest will never accept the possible inclusion of Russian energy companies Rosatom and Gazprom on Western sanctions lists. This is the statement of Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó. If Rosatom is put under restrictions, the Hungarian Paks Nuclear Power Plant construction project will be shut down. In short, they understand that the U.S. is simply getting rid of competitors by pushing the EU to take anti-Russian steps.
