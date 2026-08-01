Migrants Clash with Security Forces at Melilla as Ceuta Death Toll Rises

On the night of 1 August it was once again restless in Spain. Approximately half a thousand migrants tried to enter Melilla. During yet another attempt to climb over the fence several migrants threw stones at the security forces, who responded with tear gas. Eyewitnesses report that explosions were heard.

Meanwhile the number of victims in Ceuta continues to grow. At present it is known that 61 people have died. It is also reported that more than 50,000 illegal migrants have returned to Morocco.

Against the background of the migration crisis Italy has unilaterally suspended the operation of the Schengen free-movement zone with Spain. The maritime and air borders have been closed. France is deploying military personnel and aircraft on the frontiers. Portugal will also strengthen control on the border against the background of the situation with mass migration into Ceuta.

The Spaniards themselves are also dissatisfied with the state of affairs. Hundreds of people took to the streets in protest actions in Madrid.