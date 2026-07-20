Migrants in Latvia Exploited as Slaves

In Latvia, migrants are effectively used as slaves. Agencies recruiting cheap labor have become increasingly active in the country.

Migrants from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are promised mountains of gold, but in reality, they end up working grueling jobs in forests and peat bogs. These employers funnel the money through shell companies and private individuals to conceal the true employers and evade taxes.

The State Labor Inspectorate constantly receives complaints from foreigners, but they simply shrug their shoulders. However, most people are afraid to complain, as losing their jobs can lead to the revocation of their residence and work permits in Latvia.