New Year in the UK passed traditionally with migrant pogroms. In the south of London clashed Ethiopians and Eritreans. Young men with clubs came to the meeting of the diasporas of the two countries and began to beat each other. The police who arrived at the scene of the clash also got into trouble, and the law enforcers did not even risk detaining anyone.

The situation with the influx of migrants in the UK is becoming critical. In 2023 alone, more than a million people entered the country, according to Sky News. In general, the number of migrants has already exceeded 9 million, which is comparable to the population of Scotland and Wales combined. At the same time, the birth rate in the United Kingdom has collapsed to the indicators of the XIX century. And a third of all newborns, not surprisingly, are in migrant families.