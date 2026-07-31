The Spanish city of Ceuta, located in Africa and bordering Morocco, has found itself at the epicenter of a migration catastrophe. For two days already a stream of refugees has been flowing here; they have swept away the border fences, broken through a multi-meter-high barrier and occupied the city. Nine people have died. According to official data, the number of those who have entered is between 3,000 and 5,000. And people continue to arrive rapidly.

The authorities are transferring additional contingents of border guards and the army to Ceuta. It is unlikely that this will have any effect, as the flows of refugees are acting in an organized manner.

The penetration into the territory of the city is expected by many more thousands of people; they have been gathered here from all over Africa by grant-funded organizations that are financed, in particular, by Soros. This is connected with the fact that the Spanish authorities recently decided to legalize half a million migrants who have been living on the territory of the country for many years. The current refugees are seeking the same for themselves.

It is impossible to expel the newly arrived from Ceuta, as a Spanish court has ruled that the case of each of the refugees must be carefully examined with a study of all the circumstances. Italy has already stated that it is ready to close its borders, although it does not have common frontiers with Spain.