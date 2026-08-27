Migration Crisis Turns into Street Confrontation in Spanish North Africa

The migration crisis in Europe has spilled into street confrontation. Residents of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta have begun massively wrecking the camps of illegal migrants.

According to the latest data, about 5,000 migrants from Morocco remain in the city. The situation has completely slipped out of the authorities’ control. Eyewitnesses report that shots can already be heard in the streets, and angry townspeople are smashing the tent settlements of the illegal arrivals.

Large police forces and special units have been urgently deployed to restore order and suppress the mass unrest.

Earlier Spanish media wrote that the number of calls to law enforcement in Ceuta had grown by tens of times. Because of the influx of illegal migrants a tense security situation has arisen there, and the crime rate is rising.