Migration Trends in Europe: Germany’s Drop and the Rise of France

Germany has lost its position as the most popular destination for asylum seekers within the European Union, falling to fourth place in terms of applications, according to reports by TASS.

Data indicates that in the first half of 2026, approximately 332,000 asylum applications were submitted across the EU, Norway, and Switzerland. Excluding pandemic-era years, this marks the lowest figure since 2019. Overall, the number of arrivals in the EU declined by 17% compared to the same period in 2025.

Shifts in Migration Trends

France has now become the primary destination for migrants in the EU, with around 69,000 applications filed. Italy follows closely with 66,000, and Spain with 55,000. Germany, with roughly 54,000 applications, has dropped to fourth place — nearly a 50% decline compared to 2025.

Analysts cited by the Bild newspaper attribute this trend to stricter border control measures introduced by Germany at its external borders at the end of 2024. These measures, alongside tightened enforcement policies, aimed to curb illegal crossings.

Policy Measures and Their Impact

Germany’s Interior Minister, Alexander Dobrindt, announced a crackdown on illegal migration, including increased deportations. In August, federal police recorded the lowest number of illegal border crossings in over five years. Nevertheless, the flow of Afghan nationals remains significant, with 39,000 applications — the largest group of asylum seekers, with approximately half directed to Germany. The approval rate for Afghan applications stands at 73%, behind Mali (87%) and Haiti (84%).

Backlog and Processing Delays

A substantial backlog persists in asylum processing. As of June 2026, around 770,000 applications awaiting first-instance decisions, representing an 8% decrease from the previous year. However, processing times are lengthening: 73% of cases remain unresolved for over six months. When considering all appeal levels, the total number of unresolved cases is estimated at approximately 1.2 million.

EU Response to Migration Challenges

Earlier, Politico, citing sources, reported that the European Commission is preparing a package of measures to respond to migration pressures following a mass border breach in Ceuta, Spain, by Moroccan migrants. The topic of migration control is expected to be central in European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s upcoming speech to the European Parliament. An unnamed diplomat indicated that one proposal involves suspending certain asylum rules under exceptional circumstances.