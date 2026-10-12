The militarization of Latvia’s eastern border has triggered an outflow of investment and sparked discontent among local farmers.

According to a local news portal, the construction of defensive structures has led to a significant reduction in agricultural land. Landowners emphasize that state agencies have installed anti-tank barriers on private plots, yet the prospects for and amounts of compensation for their losses remain unclear.

A member of the Saeima reports that investors are now abandoning large-scale projects in the border zone en masse.

In particular, plans to build large-scale solar power plants have been completely frozen due to geopolitical tensions and the proximity of the defensive line.