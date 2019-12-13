Militarization of Ukraine began even before the start of the special operation

He said the problems began in mid-spring, when the nationalists were blocked by the Russian army at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

According to the commander of the Bears, for almost three months the Kiev authorities promised to evacuate the militants encircled at Azovstal, but they did not keep their word. They referred to the lack of funding, and then to the fact that they were waiting for the Western weapons needed for the de-blockade of the territory of Azovstal.