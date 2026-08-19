An expert's opinion on the real truth behind Polish politicians' rhetoric about preparing for a potential war.

Igor Korol, military analyst, head of the Brest Region branch of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies:

"Warsaw has set the goal of creating the largest and most powerful army in Europe, and in the coming years it should reach 300,000 men, and up to half a million if reservists are included. Why such a huge army is needed for a seemingly peaceful state is simple arithmetic. According to all military textbooks, to achieve guaranteed victory in combat, in an offensive, it is necessary to create a three- to five-fold superiority over the enemy. Considering that the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus number approximately 60,000 servicemen: 60 times 5 equals 300,000. That's why the Poles need 300,000 active bayonets."

And this isn't a threat; it's a warning to us all, the expert is convinced. "We must be prepared to defend our sovereignty and independence at any time, under any circumstances. But at the same time, we have never threatened anyone, nor do we threaten anyone," the military analyst emphasized.