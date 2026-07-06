Europe is trying to persuade Trump to change his approach to the Ukrainian conflict. Brussels is prepared to pay any price and resort to provocations if only the American leader believes Kyiv will succeed.

Ivan Konovalov, military expert and journalist (Russia):

"It's important for Europe to put pressure on Trump, to prove that his change of position is entirely beneficial for him. He must believe in the victory of the Kyiv Nazis. Europe is trying to convince him of this, so it's doing everything it can. Yes, they (European politicians – Ed.) have resorted to a serious escalation, and it's costing them a huge amount of money. The possibility of paying for all this is highly uncertain, but they're trying now, because Trump has a whole host of problems: his national anniversary, the elections, his low approval ratings, and his loss in the Iran war. He wants to fix things. He's now trying to believe the Europeans, who assure him that if he changes his position (and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov put it very well), then everything will seemingly change in his favor."