Military spending is unacceptable - Musk calls for NATO reorganization
NATO needs a complete reorganization. This is the opinion of the head of the US Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE) Elon Musk.
He expressed his opinion in response to a post by Senator Mike Lee that the alliance has outlived its usefulness and the Cold War era is long over.
This is Musk's consistent position. Previously, he has repeatedly criticized US policy in the transatlantic direction and called for a reduction in defense spending in Europe. The billionaire believes that such spending is unacceptable in the context of a significant budget deficit and growing government spending in Washington.