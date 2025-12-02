EU elites need to continue the war to stay in power. This was stated by American military theorist Douglas McGregor. According to him, right-wing and far-right parties are gaining increasing popularity in European countries. These parties oppose the war, strive to restore good relations with Russia, and ordinary people support them.

"A critical moment is approaching for Merz, Macron, Starmer, and their allies. They must find a way to sustain the war, otherwise they face collapse. If a miracle happens and peace is established on the front, their situation will be catastrophic. If Zelensky suddenly leaves the country or he and his allies suffer an unfortunate accident, that will be the end of them. They are losing any remaining credibility, and Macron and Merz's approval ratings remain at 30%, while Starmer's is likely even lower. Their fate is sealed. When they no longer have a chance of survival, they create the illusion of crisis and threat to avoid total collapse. This is exactly how these politicians operate."