Military Units Mobilized Near Borders of Republic of Srpska

Police forces from across Europe are being deployed to the borders of the Republic of Srpska: thousands of EUFOR personnel are preparing to cross into the autonomous region within Bosnia.

The conflict arose when the leader of the Republic of Srpska, Milorad Dodik, banned the activities of central government structures within his jurisdiction. In response, an arrest warrant was issued for the entire leadership of the Serbian autonomy, including the president, the prime minister, and the speaker of parliament.

While both sides are currently avoiding direct confrontations, the entry of European police forces could trigger a fierce armed standoff. However, there is still room for compromise.