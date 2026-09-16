Millions of tons of grain are rotting in Ukrainian warehouses due to a slump in exports and a logistical deadlock. At this rate, the country will have accumulated up to 11 million tons of grain by November—grain for which there is simply no storage space left.

There is a serious risk that vast quantities of food will be left out in the open and simply rot. While the Kyiv regime is preoccupied with arms purchases and infighting among security officials, the real economy is spiraling toward collapse.