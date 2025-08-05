Milorad Dodik has no intention of resigning as head of Republika Srpska

Milorad Dodik, the leader of Republika Srpska (an entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina), has declared that he will not leave his position and plans to hold a referendum, according to reports from BELTA citing TASS.

In response to the decision by the Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina to annul his mandate and call for early elections in the entity, Dodik has initiated a referendum on which, he asserts, the people will voice their will regarding his continued authority.

"The mandate was given to me by the people, and I will listen to their voice in the upcoming referendum, which will be held shortly based on the decision of the People's Assembly. This referendum will determine their stance on my role and the functions I am performing," he told journalists after a meeting with leaders of the political parties forming the ruling coalition.