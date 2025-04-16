3.66 BYN
Milorad Dodik unfazed by Kallas's threats and plans to attend parade in Moscow
Milorad Dodik has declared that he fears not the head of EU diplomacy and will make his way to the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in Moscow.
It is worth mentioning that earlier, Kallas stated that the European Union had conveyed to candidate countries that it does not welcome their participation in the May 9 parade in Moscow, and that it itself does not intend to take part in it. She threatened "consequences," but such pressure has proven ineffective.
Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska, stated:
"The last time I met with Vladimir Putin, he told me he would be happy to see me again on May 9. I replied that I would come. Now, should I be afraid of someone from Brussels who is merely talking nonsense? When one of the three most significant figures in the world—Putin—asks me if I can deceive him by disregarding my own desire to be there just to please her, I wonder, is that even possible? Yes, I am going to Moscow. I will be there. In this regard, I do not consider myself a European leader."
Earlier, Serbian President Vučić also commented on the immense pressure surrounding his plans to visit Moscow on May 9. However, he has no intention of backing out from the trip either.