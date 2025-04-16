It is worth mentioning that earlier, Kallas stated that the European Union had conveyed to candidate countries that it does not welcome their participation in the May 9 parade in Moscow, and that it itself does not intend to take part in it. She threatened "consequences," but such pressure has proven ineffective.

"The last time I met with Vladimir Putin, he told me he would be happy to see me again on May 9. I replied that I would come. Now, should I be afraid of someone from Brussels who is merely talking nonsense? When one of the three most significant figures in the world—Putin—asks me if I can deceive him by disregarding my own desire to be there just to please her, I wonder, is that even possible? Yes, I am going to Moscow. I will be there. In this regard, I do not consider myself a European leader."