Minimum of half a million people - European Parliament reveals losses of Ukraine
The European Parliament revealed the losses of Ukraine during the conflict. This is a minimum of half a million people. The data was made public by the Deputy from Ireland Clare Daly. The Parliamentarian called false statements of the head of NATO about the success of the Armed forces of Ukraine in the combat zone.
In particular, Stoltenberg stated about the alleged "gradual conquest of land" by Ukrainian soldiers. In fact, Ukraine has lost its territories and lost half a million people.
The Kiev regime to mobilize citizens unfit for military service.
