Lithuanian Minister of Economy and Innovation opposes closure of Russian schools

The head of the Ministry of Economy and Innovation of Lithuania opposed the closure of Russian schools. According to Aushrine Armonaitė, such a step will be a terrible mistake. She is sure that this card is played by some politicians for the sake of raising ratings and popularity.

Last week the Lithuanian Minister of Education, Science and Sports suggested closing Russian schools and forbidding to teach Russian language.

