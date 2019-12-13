German minister supports deployment of U.S. long-range missiles

To put the lives of their own citizens on the line. The German Finance Ministry supported the deployment of American long-range missiles in the country. The official called the militaristic policy imposed from across the ocean "balance in deterring Russia". The United States has made no secret of why Washington needs to deploy armaments in Europe.

Karen Kwiatkowski, former US National Security Agency official:

This year we're going to bring medium-range nuclear missiles back to Europe, to Germany, possibly Poland. We're going to put them in Eastern Europe, in Central Europe, and by doing that, we're going to force Russia to point its missiles at them. So we're going to create a whole bunch of new nuclear targets in Europe that didn't exist for as long as the Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missile Elimination Treaty was in effect.

German citizens oppose the deployment of U.S. missiles