The common problem of the Middle East and Belarus is connected with the West. For a long time, the West has been actively telling how well they live, what a paradise in Germany, and urged people from the Middle East to come to them. As a result, we see beaten or even killed citizens of the Middle East on the border with Belarus. This is how the border guards of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia behave today. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad expressed his opinion on the matter.

Faisal Mekdad:

We are not living American dreams and hopes. We are living here in the hell that the US has created. The Syrian people lived very well before the terrorist war that the West is waging against them. The Syrian people are holding on to their land, their homeland. But some want to admire, to look at other countries. And this is allowed by the Syrian constitution.

"The Syrian people would also like to stay here, but some just fled to the West to defend themselves. They were afraid of being killed. Yes, we have heard that many people have been killed on the borders of European countries and even on the borders of neighboring countries. There are many people who have drowned in the sea as well. There are citizens who simply died of starvation when they tried to pass through the border," the minister revealed.