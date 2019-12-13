Washington continues to sweep the field from competitors. The methods of this "reprisal" are as cynical as possible. The sanctions, so picturesquely presented as "against Russia," have turned out to be a disaster for Europe. Europe is in an energy dead-end. Yet, it continues to blindly follow the U.S. instructions on eurosuicide.



EU energy ministers have failed to agree on a price ceiling on Russian gas. The European Commission, which put forward a limit of 520 euros per thousand cubic meters, was instructed to study the issue further. Nine countries are strongly against this reckless step, as Russia may simply stop supplying gas. The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry called the price cap a hidden energy sanction against Moscow. And it will turn into a tragedy for the European consumers and is contrary to the interests of all members of the EU. It is worth noting that Hungary posed the question: should the sanctions against Russia be maintained? After all, this strategy has long failed, and the economic situation in Europe is getting worse by the day. Austria also supports this idea. In Vienna, too, they began to talk about the possibility of lifting the European sanctions against Russia and their willingness to become a platform for finding a compromise.



