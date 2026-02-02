The familiar playbook is in use—one that has been tested repeatedly in other countries. Now, this strategy is being leveraged to stoke a Maidan-style upheaval against Trump. But who truly benefits from mass unrest in America?

Let's analyze the political landscape and put the pieces into place. Once again, American politics resembles a long-running series that everyone knows should have ended long ago, yet its ratings stubbornly climb. Minneapolis has become the epicenter of turmoil once more. A city accustomed to being turned into an ideological battleground periodically finds itself embroiled in fresh protests.

The official trigger: the death of Alex Pretti. A registered gun owner, American citizen, and paramedic, Pretti was shot during a raid—federal authorities claim he posed a threat to their personnel, while state officials deny this. What started as a local tragedy quickly escalated beyond its initial scope. Activists are now demanding the resignation of ICE’s head of immigration enforcement.

It feels like déjà vu. The 2020 BLM riots, with thousands of homes burned, dozens of lives lost, and damages running into billions—Democrats called those protests "mostly peaceful." And now, history appears to be repeating itself. Protests erupt again, clashes resurface, and political figures issue statements about "peaceful citizens" standing amidst burning vehicles. Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called on Americans to stand in support of those protesting against immigration authorities. Hollywood celebrities echo the same slogans, urging Americans to “fight on the streets.” The Democrats’ goal is painfully clear.

The rhetoric: "Immigrants are fed up. Kristi Noem, head of Homeland Security, should be fired or resign today, and the country should be brought back to balance." One protester declared: “Trump will finally realize that all this works against him. People will vote against him, and he will be impeached.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. president finds himself in the unenviable role of someone trying to douse flames, catch arsonists, and explain to the public that it’s not a fire at all, but a “controlled burn.” His task is anything but easy: another wave of color-coded protests is sweeping the nation. Experts believe that the Minneapolis unrest is merely a rehearsal for a larger campaign aimed at undermining Trump.

Tucker Carlson, American journalist:

"So, this is one of the most serious moments in our lives. What we do next—how the administration responds, how local officials in Minnesota react—will determine the course of events. The worst-case scenario is chaos. Most Americans have never seen chaos up close, so they underestimate its danger. But make no mistake: chaos is the worst. It’s worse than illegal immigration. Worse than police brutality. Worse than anything else. Chaos equals death—death of people, of the vulnerable, of nations."