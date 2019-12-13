Ministry of Defense of Netherlands reports participation in training of AFU

The Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands reported about the participation in the training of the Armed Forces in the UK. It is noted that 90 Dutch soldiers were sent to the United Kingdom for the basic military training of Ukrainian soldiers.



Borrell: Ukrainian soldiers are trained in Poland, the Czech Republic, the UK and France



The European training mission to train Ukrainian soldiers will be stationed in the territory of one of the EU neighboring countries to Ukraine, Josep Borrel said. The head of the European diplomacy reminded that "Ukrainian soldiers are already being trained in Poland, the Czech Republic, the UK and France".



An official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the planned EU mission to train the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



Maria Zakharova said: "The EU will create training bases for the Kiev regime to train terrorists and Nazi fighters."



