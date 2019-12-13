3.41 RUB
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine and the USA were developing biological weapons
The Russian Defense Ministry has published documents seized during a special operation. They confirm the fact that the Americans used Ukrainian territory to develop bacteriological weapons. On February 24, the country's Ministry of Health ordered the destruction of all viruses and spores, including smallpox, plague, and anthrax. A list of laboratories was also removed from the website of the American embassy in Ukraine: there were more than a dozen of them in total. The amount of U.S. funding for biological laboratories exceeded $200 million, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The development of biological weapons became known soon after the fact that the Ukrainian military was attempting to create a rigged bomb. The work on this weapon was carried out secretly at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, as well as at a number of other nuclear power plants.
