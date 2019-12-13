The Ukrainian armed forces continue to use the tactics of a human shield and hide behind the children's backs placing weapons in educational institutions. Thus, the militants have deployed the MLRS and artillery in Slavyansk schools and equipped firing positions there. This was reported by the head of the National Defense Management Center of Russia. Mikhail Mizintsev noted that barracks and firing points were also set up at the facilities in Nikolayev, Dnepr and a number of DNR cities under Kiev's control. The Ukrainian troops built a stronghold in one of the children's institutions of Pokrovsk. And under the pretext of providing security they are holding residents of nearby houses in the gymnasium, said the colonel general.