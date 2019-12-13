Russian Ministry of Defense: All the destruction in residential areas of Kiev were caused by missiles fired by Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement in which it totally denied all the insinuations about the incident in Poland. The military point out that all speculations in this regard are absolutely groundless:



Igor Konashenkov, official spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry:



High-precision strikes were carried out on targets only from the Ukrainian territory and no closer than 35 kilometers from the Ukrainian-Polish border. Statements by various Ukrainian sources and foreign officials about the allegedly "Russian missiles" falling in the village of Przewodów are a deliberate provocation to escalate the situation. The Russian side believes that the wreckage, pictures of which were published by the Polish media, are elements of an anti-aircraft guided missile of the S-300 air defense system of the Ukrainian air force. The pictures of the wreckage found in Przewodów, which were published in the evening of November 15 in Poland, were unambiguously identified by Russian defense specialists as elements of an anti-aircraft guided missile of the S-300 air defense system of the Ukrainian air force. In the course of the massive high-precision missile strike on the territory of Ukraine on November 15, not a single missile strike was carried out against the facilities in the city of Kiev. All the destruction demonstrated by the Kiev regime in residential areas of the Ukrainian capital is a direct consequence of the falling and self-destruction of anti-aircraft missiles fired by Ukrainian troops from Ukrainian and foreign air defence systems deployed within the city borders.



Almost all major politicians on the planet agree that the strike on Polish territory was carried out by Ukraine. US President Biden reportedly informed his colleagues at the G20 summit that the missile incident was the result of the Ukrainian air defense system.



