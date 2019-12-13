3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Russian Defense Ministry: British military involved in undermining of Nord Stream
Representatives of the British Navy were involved in the planning, provision and implementation of the undermining of the "Nord Streams", said the Russian Ministry of Defense. According to the ministry, the same people also prepared a drone attack against ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels in Sevastopol, as well as trained the Ukrainian military from the 73rd Special Marine Operations Center of the AFU.
