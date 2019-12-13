PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Russian Defense Ministry: Moscow forces provide for evacuation of 188 Russians and foreigners from Kherson Region to Crimea

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian authorities allowed territorial defense to use the artillery and rocket systems. This will lead to the destruction of civil infrastructure and the death of civilians, believes the DNR. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Moscow forces ensured the evacuation of 188 Russians and foreigners from the Kherson Region to Crimea including the citizens of Ukraine, Egypt, Syria. In addition, Russian troops have blockaded Ugledar and are fighting to liberate it.

The collective West continues sanctions pressure on Moscow, even to its own detriment. American economists warn of the impending recession, as inflation in the country reached the highest rates over the last 40 years.

