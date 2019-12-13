The Ukrainian militants are preparing another provocation. This was stated by the Russian Ministry of Defense with reference to the information received from the captured Ukrainian soldiers. It is noted that the nationalists plan to fire at the Russian border territory from a residential area of the city of Sumy in order to provoke Russian units to retaliate, after which they will blow up chemical containers in the city in order to accuse the Russian armed forces of using chemical weapons.



The German Defense Ministry reveals NATO military secret



The German Defense Ministry revealed a NATO military secret. The ministry's secretary of state said that Berlin was in no hurry to supply weapons to Ukraine because Western countries had decided not to supply Kiev with infantry fighting vehicles and tanks. This statement caused a real resonance in the society, because, according to experts, this decision of the alliance should have remained secret. The local mass media also reported that over the last nine weeks the German government had cut arms supplies to Kiev "to a minimum".



Media: Ukraine not accepted into EU under simplified scheme



Ukraine should not expect accession to the EU any time soon. The country will not be accepted into the EU under the simplified scheme because there is simply no such scheme, an American publication has said. The publication notes that the EU is not a charity organization and its expansion is not a humanitarian action. The talks on Ukraine's accession have raised doubts both inside the association and in the US. Kiev gets only empty promises and loud statements.



