The Russian Defense Ministry has released a clarification on yesterday's incident in Vinnitsa. The strike by Kalibr missiles was carried out on the city's Officers' House: a meeting of the Ukrainian military with Western arms suppliers was held there. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the participants of the meeting were destroyed. This was indirectly confirmed by the appearance of obituaries of high-ranking officers of the AFU in social networks. And Vinnitsa journalists are trying to get the city and country authorities to answer the question: why are military facilities located in the center of residential areas and next to civilian sites?

Meanwhile, the supply of Western weapons to the AFU continues. The Ukrainian Defense Minister said that MLRS systems have arrived in the country. They are almost an exact analogue of the American HIMARS, only with more missiles in one package. The FRG also published a list of heavy armament which it is going to hand over to Kiev: the list includes 30 Gepard self-propelled guns, MARS multiple-launch rocket systems and so on. At the same time, even European publications report that Brussels in every way hinders the transfer of arms to Kiev: the fact is that after the delivery to Poland and before the arrival at the front there is no control over the armament. No one knows where it will go next and where it will turn up. Washington expresses similar concerns: the Americans demand control, although they do not officially acknowledge that weapons are going to the black market. And today, Kiev said that Western experts are beginning to arrive in the country: they represent the supplying states and will control the delivery of weapons to the warring units. However, this does not reassure anyone. Ukraine is a continental leader in terms of corruption. Here they know how to not only take but also to give bribes, as the story of the Biden family and the Burisma firm is a vivid example.