Russian Defense Ministry reports terrorist attack on Black Sea Fleet ships in Sevastopol

The Kiev regime has carried out a terrorist attack on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels in Sevastopol, using drones. This was reported to journalists on October 29 by the Russian Defense Ministry, TASS writes.

A total of nine drones and seven autonomous marine drones were involved in the attack, the ministry said.

