Russian Defense Ministry reports terrorist attack on Black Sea Fleet ships in Sevastopol
The Kiev regime has carried out a terrorist attack on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels in Sevastopol, using drones. This was reported to journalists on October 29 by the Russian Defense Ministry, TASS writes.
A total of nine drones and seven autonomous marine drones were involved in the attack, the ministry said.
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
