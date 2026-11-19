Belarus and Georgia intend to intensify their foreign policy contacts. This matter was discussed during a meeting between Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxim Ryzhenkov and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Giorgi Zurabashvili, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

The two sides addressed current issues in Belarusian-Georgian relations, including the development of political dialogue at all levels and the expansion of economic ties.

The participants paid particular attention to the prospects for intensifying contacts between the foreign policy agencies of the two countries.