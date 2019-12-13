Mirziyoyev: Unrest in Uzbekistan provoked from abroad

The President of Uzbekistan stated that foreign destructive centers had been preparing the riots in Nukus for years. The goal is to destroy territorial integrity and provoke an ethnic conflict. Authorities report that foreigners involved in the organization of the unrest were detained during a police operation in Karakalpakstan. Several days ago, a conflict emerged in the city of Nukus: crowds of local residents tried to smash up the government structures. During the clashes, 18 people died and 243 were injured. The unrest was suppressed. The search for the instigators continues.