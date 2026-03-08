Missile strike damages nuclear facility in Isfahan, Iran

A missile attack damaged a nuclear facility in Isfahan, Iran

A missile attack damaged a nuclear facility in Isfahan, Iran. The IDF also struck an oil depot near Qeshm Airport, near the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian Air Force headquarters was also attacked.

Tehran, meanwhile, has escalated its strikes against Israel and American targets in the Middle East. A missile strike on Tel Aviv was recorded. A US military base in Bahrain and the Bahrain Oil Company, which is effectively controlled by the US, were also attacked. Explosions were also heard in Doha and Baghdad.

According to Iraqi media, Iran's attacks targeted the Victoria military base near Baghdad International Airport.