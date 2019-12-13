CSTO mission to go to Armenia to assess situation

The Collective Security Treaty Organization will send a mission to Armenia to assess the situation after the escalation on the border with Azerbaijan. The decision was adopted following an extraordinary session of the CSTO convened at Yerevan's initiative. The mission will be headed by Secretary General of the organization Stanislav Zas. The CSTO Collective Security Council also agreed to set up a working group to permanently monitor the situation in its area of responsibility.



The armed conflict escalated on the night of September 13. Fighting broke out on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and there were reports of dozens of deaths.



Protests take place in Armenia demanding Pashinyan's resignation



Protests have begun in Yerevan. Relatives of killed servicemen and opposition activists gathered in front of the parliament building the night before. Local media report that today the protesters plan to block all the entrances to Armenia's National Assembly.



