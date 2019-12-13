Opinion of Ukrainians on situation in Belarus

The situation in our country is closely monitored by our closest neighbors, especially in brotherly Ukraine. Odessa is a city that was severely damaged during the 2014 protests. Having learned from their own bitter experiences, many locals and public figures call for all possible ways to avoid violence and bloodshed in the streets. There should only be a peaceful dialogue. No guns.



It should be noted that 6 years ago on May 2, one of the most terrible events of Euromaidan happened in Odessa. 48 people were killed in the riots and 250 others were injured.



