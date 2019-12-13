3.42 RUB
Mobilization in Ukraine not to stop and on New Year
Mobilization in Ukraine will not stop on the New Year. Law enforcers warned that they will intensively monitor the observance of curfew during the holidays. All violators will be taken to district police departments. By the way, military enlistment offices are actively interested in such persons. Thus, there is a risk to go straight to the front right from the New Year's table.
The Kiev regime is conducting recruitment to the army with many difficulties. While people are trying to dodge summonses, the authorities are introducing new measures of forced mobilization. There are reports that at the Shegini-Medyka checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border, men with group 3 disabilities are no longer allowed to leave. The checkpoint is partially blocked, and large queues have formed. The situation is similar at the neighboring Krakivets.
