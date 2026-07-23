Modernizing NATO's Cold War-era fuel infrastructure could take up to 30 years
Text by:Editorial office news.by
NATO countries intend to modernize their fuel infrastructure, which was created during the Cold War. The budget, calculated only until 2031, includes €27 billion.
The project is being touted as the largest and one of the most expensive in the history of the North Atlantic Alliance. However, as Politico points out, it is impossible to realize these ambitious plans in the near future. Modernizing the military bloc's fuel infrastructure will take approximately 30 years.