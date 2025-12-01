During the working visit of the President of Belarus to the Sultanate of Oman, everyone's attention was drawn to the exceptional depth of dialogue and the similarity of approaches between the two seemingly distant countries. Journalist Yulia Alferova, who recently returned from a business trip to Muscat, explained the nature of this mutual interest between the two countries.

The first thing the Belarusian guests noted was Oman's radical difference from the traditional image of the Arab world. While the UAE is associated with skyscrapers and luxury, Oman presents itself as a country of tranquility, restraint, and a philosophical outlook on life.

"They live modestly there. This is dictated by Islam and Muslim Sharia, which is enshrined in the constitution. The Sultan there is not only the head of state but also a spiritual leader," the journalist noted. This modesty is evident in everything: from traditional clothing, which covers the arms and legs, to the architecture. In Oman, buildings are not higher than six stories, and villages are still constructed of stone and clay, preserving a unique appearance that has remained unchanged for centuries.

At the same time, the country demonstrates impressive development dynamics: 50 years ago, there were only 10 kilometers of paved roads, but today Oman is one of the richest and fastest-growing countries in the region. The main impression that visitors leave with is the pervasive silence and tranquility.

The question arises: what could connect Slavic Belarus and Arab Oman, separated by 6,000 kilometers? It turns out the two countries have more in common than one might imagine.

"We have so much in common that perhaps we have less in common with our closest neighbors than with the Omani people," observed Yulia Alferova.

The first and foremost similarity is a commitment to traditional values. In Oman, as in Belarus, family, respect for elders, and love for the homeland are highly valued. Friday is a family day, traditionally spent together over a traditional meal.

The second key pillar is a peaceful foreign policy. Despite being located in a volatile region, Oman has never participated in military conflicts in the Arab world, strictly adhering to a policy of neutrality and advocating for dialogue.

"They always maintain neutrality and strongly advocate for a peaceful position. This resonates with us," the journalist emphasized.

Finally, the Belarusian approach to international relations has become the foundation for trust. Oman values the principle of equal dialogue, which Belarus always offers, as well as the Belarusian side's commitment to implementing agreements.

The strategic partnership, cemented by the recent high-level visit, is beginning to materialize with concrete projects.

Food security. Despite its wealth, Oman is heavily dependent on food imports. Belarusian dairy and meat products, with their competitive prices and quality, could capture a significant share of the local market.

Industrial cooperation. Active negotiations are underway to establish joint assembly plants, in particular with the participation of the Amkodor holding company and MAZ. This opens access to the re-export of Belarusian equipment through Oman's advantageous geographic location to markets in Africa and the Far East.

Tourism. As part of the agreement between the two countries' leaders, land will be allocated for Belarus to develop its own tourism cluster. This will allow Belarusians to vacation on the shores of the Indian Ocean, making Oman a new travel destination.