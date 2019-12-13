EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Moldovans against joining NATO

Two out of three citizens of Moldova are against joining NATO. This was shown by the survey of the Institute of European Policies and Reforms. Only 28% of respondents were in favor of membership in the alliance. What is important, the institute, which conducted the survey, is a Moldovan non-profit organization funded by NATO. According to the Moldovan constitution, the republic has a neutral status, but since 1994 the country has been cooperating with the alliance under a customized partnership plan. President Sandu has repeatedly stated - the country should give up neutrality for the sake of joining a major military bloc. But, taking into account the poll, the people clearly do not support such a decision

