Two out of three citizens of Moldova are against joining NATO. This was shown by the survey of the Institute of European Policies and Reforms. Only 28% of respondents were in favor of membership in the alliance. What is important, the institute, which conducted the survey, is a Moldovan non-profit organization funded by NATO. According to the Moldovan constitution, the republic has a neutral status, but since 1994 the country has been cooperating with the alliance under a customized partnership plan. President Sandu has repeatedly stated - the country should give up neutrality for the sake of joining a major military bloc. But, taking into account the poll, the people clearly do not support such a decision